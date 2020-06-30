800 kgs smuggled almond seized,two arrested

Police arrested two accused and seized 800 kgs smuggled almond from their possession in Saddar police limits

Police said on Tuesday that the team stopped a vehicle coming from Bannu (KPK) under their jurisdiction and seized non custom paid 800 kg American almond packed worth amounting to Rs. 0.

9 million from the vehicle.The almonds were being smuggled from KPK to different cities of the province.

Police arrested driver Kaleem Ullah s/o Ubaid Ullah and his companion Liaquat Ullah s/o Allah Dad ,residents of district Tank (KPK).

Police handed over the accused, smuggled almonds and the vehicle to Custom authorities,registered case and started investigation.