800 Kgs Smuggled Almond Seized,two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

800 kgs smuggled almond seized,two arrested

Police arrested two accused and seized 800 kgs smuggled almond from their possession in Saddar police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two accused and seized 800 kgs smuggled almond from their possession in Saddar police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that the team stopped a vehicle coming from Bannu (KPK) under their jurisdiction and seized non custom paid 800 kg American almond packed worth amounting to Rs. 0.

9 million from the vehicle.The almonds were being smuggled from KPK to different cities of the province.

Police arrested driver Kaleem Ullah s/o Ubaid Ullah and his companion Liaquat Ullah s/o Allah Dad ,residents of district Tank (KPK).

Police handed over the accused, smuggled almonds and the vehicle to Custom authorities,registered case and started investigation.

