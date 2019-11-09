800 liter diesel recovered, 48 suspects arrested in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi's West and South zones police have arrested 48 suspects and recovered 800 liters diesel and 390 kg betel nuts in routine patrolling and snap checking during last 24 hours

The West zone police have arrested 27 suspects and recovered four pistols, nine live rounds, 4.

445 kg charas, Rs 16150 cash, one vehicle loaded with 800 liters irani diesel, one allegedly stolen motorcycle and different type of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the South zone police have arrested 21 suspects and recovered four pistols, 15 live rounds, one short gun, 105 gram charas, one bottle liquor and 390 kilogram betel nuts, said a spokesperson to the DIGP South.