Open Menu

800 Liters Substandard Milk Discarded

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

800 liters substandard milk discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted a surprise raid on a house in Hoti Bazaar of Mardan district after receiving a tip-off and found 800 liters of adulterated milk.

The team food authority confiscated and discarded the milk on the spot and initiated legal action against the accused, the spokesman of the food authority said adding that milk was being prepared with substandard dry milk powder and cooking oil.

The accused were involved in supplying milk to different cities of the province. The team sealed the house and registered a case against the accused and started legal action.

Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan appreciated the intelligence-based crackdown and warned that there was zero tolerance against adulteration mafia. He urged the masses to report such elements to the Food Authority authorities in time for a timely action.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Mardan

Recent Stories

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

28 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

28 minutes ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

1 hour ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

1 hour ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

13 hours ago
 UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

13 hours ago
 ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

13 hours ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

13 hours ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan