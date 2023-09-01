800 liters substandard milk discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted a surprise raid on a house in Hoti Bazaar of Mardan district after receiving a tip-off and found 800 liters of adulterated milk.

The team food authority confiscated and discarded the milk on the spot and initiated legal action against the accused, the spokesman of the food authority said adding that milk was being prepared with substandard dry milk powder and cooking oil.

The accused were involved in supplying milk to different cities of the province. The team sealed the house and registered a case against the accused and started legal action.

Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan appreciated the intelligence-based crackdown and warned that there was zero tolerance against adulteration mafia. He urged the masses to report such elements to the Food Authority authorities in time for a timely action.