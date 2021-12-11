800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :An additional strength of 800 cops have been deputed at 22 police stations of Islamabad with the purpose to combat crime effectively and promptly address public complaints.

Muhammad Ahsan Younus, after assuming the charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, has taken effective measure to overcome shortage of strength at police stations and provided an additional strength of 800 police constables. Earlier, a total of 604 police constables were serving at police stations and this strength has been upto 1400 after this major step.

For these deployments, police stations in Islamabad were divided into two categories i.e. `A' and `B'. Each police station falling in category `A' has been provided strength of 80 to 100 and additional strength of 60 to 80 police constables has been provided to those in category `B'.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, this strength to Operations Division has been provided from Central Police Office and Logistic Division.

Moreover, Eagle Squad has been affiliated with Safe City Project while navigation system has been installed in police vehicles to ensure effective patrolling.

The IGP Islamabad said the purpose of these steps is to overcome the shortage of policemen at police stations, enhance police strength in crime reported areas and respond effectively in case of any mishap.