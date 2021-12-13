UrduPoint.com

800 More Cops Deputed At Police Stations Of Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:22 AM

800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islamabad

An additional strength of 800 cops have been deputed at 22 police stations of Islamabad with the purpose to combat crime effectively and promptly address public complaints

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th December, 2021) An additional strength of 800 cops have been deputed at 22 police stations of Islamabad with the purpose to combat crime effectively and promptly address public complaints.


Muhammad Ahsan Younus, after assuming the charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, has taken effective measure to overcome shortage of strength at police stations and provided an additional strength of 800 police constables.

Earlier, a total of 604 police constables were serving at police stations and this strength has been upto 1400 after this major step.
For these deployments, police stations in Islamabad were divided into two categories i.e.

`A’ and `B’.

Each police station falling in category `A’ has been provided strength of 80 to 100 and additional strength of 60 to 80 police constables has been provided to those in category `B’.
Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, this strength to Operations Division has been provided from Central Police Office and Logistic Division.


Moreover, Eagle Squad has been affiliated with Safe City Project while navigation system has been installed in police vehicles to ensure effective patrolling.
The IGP Islamabad said the purpose of these steps is to overcome the shortage of policemen at police stations, enhance police strength in crime reported areas and respond effectively in case of any mishap.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Police Police Station Vehicles Eagle From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Paperless govt a key milestone in journ ..

UAE Press: Paperless govt a key milestone in journey towards sustainable world

38 minutes ago
 Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes &#039; ..

Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes &#039;deep and solid&#039; structure ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

10 hours ago
 Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; ..

Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence &amp; Internet of Things to spot li ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.