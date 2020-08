(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police impounded over 800 motorcycles while 150 youths received injuries while doing wheelie on the Independence Day.

a CTP spokesman said that the police had set up pickets at various sites besides activating a number of teams of traffic police for action against one-wheeling.