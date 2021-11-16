800 pilgrims left Nankana Sahib to celebrate 551st Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary

More than 800 pilgrims have left Larkana in a Special Train ' National Peace and Interfaith Harmony Train', for Nankana Sahib(Lahore), today to attend the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the first spiritual leader of the Sikh Community, at Nankana Sahib in Sheikhupura District

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 800 pilgrims have left Larkana in a Special Train ' National Peace and Interfaith Harmony Train', for Nankana Sahib(Lahore), today to attend the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the first spiritual leader of the Sikh Community, at Nankana Sahib in Sheikhupura District.

The Guru Nanak Parcharak Committee Pakistan, Larkana chapter has sent this delegation of piligrims (Yatris) under the leadership of its Chairman of Larkana chapter Morli Dhar.

Morli Dhar said that the three-day celebrations began at Nanaka Sahib, the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh religion.

After attending the main function at Nankana Sahib, the pilgrims will visit other Sikh shrines, including Punja Sahib, Sacha Sauda Sahib, Raori Sahib and Dera Sahib in and around Lahore, he added.

He said that the yatris delegation from various districts includes Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Dadu districts to join celebrations marking the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Chairman Guru Nanak Parcharak Committee Pakistan, Larkana chapter Morli Dhar, while talking to media-men that the purpose of this special train service is to facilitate the local people to offer their rituals easily at Nanakana Sahib from their door-steps.

He also said that also to give a message of peace and interfaith harmony to everyone in Pakistan.

He further said that that the Constitution of Pakistan has also given a right to non-Muslims to profess and practice their religious rituals peacefully and openly and we believe that it will propagate a message of peace and interfaith harmony among ourselves.