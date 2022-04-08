800 police personnel perform duty at Mosques, Imam Bargahs on first Jumma of Ramzan

More than 800 police personnel performed security duty at 477 Mosques and Imam Bargahs across the district on the first Jumma prayer of Ramzan on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 800 police personnel performed security duty at 477 Mosques and Imam Bargahs across the district on the first Jumma prayer of Ramzan on Friday.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, people were allowed to enter mosques and Imam Bargahs after proper searching and scanning.

He said that patrolling of police vehicles�was enhanced around mosques and other worship places. Parking was allowed about 200 yards away from mosques, he added.

The DPO asked the citizens to cooperate with the police personnel. He said that the district police would not compromise on the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens.