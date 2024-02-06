800 rescuers, 1376 scouts to perform duty during elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) has finalized its plan for the general

elections in the district.

District Emergency Officer Faisalabad Zafar Iqbal while chairing a meeting said that

Rescue 1122 teams would be high alert across the district to deal with any situation

during the general elections.

He said that 134 rescue posts were set up in the district where 37 ambulance vehicles

and 116 motorcycle ambulances would remain available.

The staffers' leaves were cancelled and volunteers were also deputed.

He said that 800 rescuers and 1,376 scouts would perform rescue duty.

Emergency Officer Operations Engineer Tariq Mehmood would monitor rescue activities

and negligence, lethargy or delinquency would not be tolerated, he added.