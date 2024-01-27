800 Security Officials Deployed On Public Meeting In Hayatabad
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM
A special security plan has been arranged for the meeting place and its surroundings, SSP Operation said here on Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A special security plan has been arranged for the meeting place and its surroundings, SSP Operation said here on Saturday.
According to the security plan, 800 police officers and personnel have been deployed, he said.
BDU, Sniffer Dog, RRF, Walk-Through Gates, Ladies Police, and Local Police are on duty with the Ababil squad, city patrol force, and local police are continuously patrolling, he added.
He said that security arrangements are being monitored by him, and checking has been made more stringent at important points, including all entry and exit points.
Establishing law and order and maintaining the security of the city are among the top priorities, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told the media when he was asked about the arraignment of the public meetings.
