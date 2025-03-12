800 sugar bags seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a major crackdown on sugar mafia, authorities seized 800 bags of hoarded sugar and sealed a warehouse.

The action was taken on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Following the orders of Deputy Commissioner Engineer Quratul Ain Memon, Revenue Officer of Mahra Alwuadeh, in collaboration with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), conducted the operation. The officials confiscated the stockpile and sealed the warehouse to prevent illegal hoarding.