800 suspended primary teachers restored

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has restored the services of 800 teachers of Primary schools, suspended for keeping their schools closed during a protest here for demands.

A notification issued by the Education Department here Thursday said 324 suspended primary teachers of Banda Daud Shah, 281 teachers of Takht Nusrati and 195 teachers of Karak have been restored.

These teachers had kept their schools closed in protest for acceptance of their demands for five days and were suspended from service by the Education Department.