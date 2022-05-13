UrduPoint.com

800 Wheat Bags Recovered From Kot Mithan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

800 wheat bags recovered from Kot Mithan

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :District Administration along with police launched a comprehensive crack down against illegal hoarders of wheat and claimed to have sealed a private godown on Friday.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) concerned raided Shams Bazaar in Kot Mithan and recovered 800 stocked wheat bags from a private godown owner and arrested him.

The AC said that district government was working on war footing basis to stop hoarding and profiteering.

More Stories From Pakistan

