800 wheat bags recovered in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :About 800 wheat bags worth more than 32 lakhs were recovered from the local godown.

Tehsildar raided a large warehouse of wheat for the identification of the special branch. The raid was held near village 51/KB, it's said.

Bags of wheat were being exported which were later handed over to the food Department, added an official source.