8000 Bags Of Dugar Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:18 PM
District government along with Police claimed to recover 8000 illegal stock of sugar bags from a private godown on Thursday
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :District government along with Police claimed to recover 8000 illegal stock of sugar bags from a private godown on Thursday.
According to official sources, with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ahmer Niek, Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur along with police launched a crack down against sugar hoarders and claimed to nabbed a private godown with 8000 hoarding bags of sugar.
Police arrested the godown owner and registered the case against him.