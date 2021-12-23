8000 bags of dugar recovered

District government along with Police claimed to recover 8000 illegal stock of sugar bags from a private godown on Thursday

According to official sources, with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ahmer Niek, Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur along with police launched a crack down against sugar hoarders and claimed to nabbed a private godown with 8000 hoarding bags of sugar.

Police arrested the godown owner and registered the case against him.