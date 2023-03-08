8000 bags of hoarded sugar recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 8000 bags of hoarded sugar were recovered from private godown by joint raid of special branch and local administration here Wednesday.

According to AC Asghar Iqbal, the godown was sealed and its salesman whose identity yet to be revealed, held on the spot.

The owner named Haji Abid Ali succeeded to escape the scene. Both of the accused were booked with police station of the concerned jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner said action against profiteers and hoarders would be continued on permanent basis in future.

He said the seized stock of 8,000 sugar sacks were illegally stored in the warehouse to be sold at arbitrary rates during the upcoming Ramazan.