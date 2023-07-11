Open Menu

8,000 Challan Tickets Issued To Motorcyclists Without Safety Helmet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :On the orders of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, City Traffic Police (CTP) are taking strict action against motorcycle riders without helmets.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan inspected various highways of the city to make helmet campaign successful and ensure that no fuel without helmet.

Khan said that helmetless motorcyclists would face the music.

Moreover, the CTP have established 45 pickets to check the illegal activity.

CTP has also issued challan tickets to 8,000 motorcyclists without helmets in 05 days.

More than 130 motorcycles were impounded in different police station over violation.

The CTO directed to held the motorcyclists, hanging the helmet in the arm, keeping it on the tank.

