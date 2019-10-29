8000 grams hashish recovered; accused held in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Excise Intelligence EIB-3 Haraza Region on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 8000 gram hashish from Peshawar to Abbottabad and arrested an accused while recovering the drug.

Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau received a tip-off that huge quantity of hashish would be smuggled from Peshawar to Abbottabad. He mobilized 3-EIB mobile squad with incharge Inspector Atif Quyyum and others to intercept the car.

The mobile squad during checking on Jinnahabad road intercepted a Suzuki car bearing Punjab registration and on search of the vehicle found 8000 gram hashish concealed in different cavities.

The accused driver M Ismail resident of Badhabair Peshawar was taken into custody and shited to Mirpur police station in Abbottabad. The police registered a case and started investigation.

Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah and DG Excise Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah appreciated the timely action of the mobile squad.