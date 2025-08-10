8,000 kg foul-smelling meat discarded in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized and destroyed 8,000 kilograms of foul-smelling meat during a raid on a warehouse along service Road, Dhoke Kashmirian, on Sunday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the meat had no official slaughterhouse seal, making it a serious violation of food safety laws.

It was allegedly being smuggled into Rawalpindi from Sargodha, Jhang and Gojra in ordinary vehicles.

A veterinary examination confirmed the meat was unfit for human consumption, showing clear signs of water adulteration and a strong stench.

The smelly meat was estimated its value at around Rs 9.6 million.

Those involved in the illegal trade have been identified, and an FIR has been registered at the relevant police station. Further investigations are underway.

PFA Director General said the authority is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy across Punjab to curb the supply of substandard meat.

He urged the public to report complaints or suspicious activity via the helpline 1223 for swift action.