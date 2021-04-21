8000 liters of fake beverages, 600 dead chickens seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority and the district administration have intensified crackdown against food adulteration across the province seizing over 8000 litres of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in operations carried out in Haripur and Mardan district.

The actions were taken on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan. The counterfeit beverages were recovered from a factory in Bakamor Panhi area of Haripur. The factory was sealed and legal proceedings were started against the owner for manufacturing fake beverages of branded Names.

Food Safety Authority, during Ramzan has intensified its operations against factories, general stores, hotels and fast food points and vendors were sensitized on the SOPs of Food Safety Authority and directed them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority for their concerned businesses.

According to the Food Safety Authority, general stores and fast food points were also inspected across the province.

Similarly, two counterfeit soft drinks manufacturing factories using harmful chemicals were sealed in Badicham area of Mardan and seized 3000 liters beverages.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with food authority team seized over 600 of dead chickens from Bacha Khan Chowk area which were being supplied to other areas of city.

The dead chickens were discarded while following proper standard operating procedures.