UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8000 Liters Of Fake Beverages, 600 Dead Chickens Seized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:20 PM

8000 liters of fake beverages, 600 dead chickens seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority and the district administration have intensified crackdown against food adulteration across the province seizing over 8000 litres of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in operations carried out in Haripur and Mardan district.

The actions were taken on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan. The counterfeit beverages were recovered from a factory in Bakamor Panhi area of Haripur. The factory was sealed and legal proceedings were started against the owner for manufacturing fake beverages of branded Names.

Food Safety Authority, during Ramzan has intensified its operations against factories, general stores, hotels and fast food points and vendors were sensitized on the SOPs of Food Safety Authority and directed them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority for their concerned businesses.

  According to the Food Safety Authority, general stores and fast food points were also inspected across the province.

Similarly, two counterfeit soft drinks manufacturing factories using harmful chemicals were sealed in Badicham area of Mardan and seized 3000 liters beverages.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with food authority team seized over 600 of dead chickens from Bacha Khan Chowk area which were being supplied to other areas of city.

The dead chickens were discarded while following proper standard operating procedures.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Haripur National University From

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

38 minutes ago

Careem to â€˜Explore Ramzanâ€™ by customising Supe ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

1 hour ago

FM to meet Iranian President today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.