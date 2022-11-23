8000 litres of fake mobil oil seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration Peshawar has launched a crackdown against fake mobil oil and arrested six persons for packing fake mobile oil in the name of a renowned brand, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rao Hashim and Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaid Shah conducted raids on godowns in Shuaba Bazaar and recovered 8000 litres of fake mobil oil.

During the raid, six persons were arrested after sealing five godowns. Besides fake mobil oil, the team of district administration has also taken packing material,empty gallons and packing machinery.