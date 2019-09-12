8000 litres of smuggled diesel seized, one arrested in Karachi

Mouchko Police on Thursday recovered 8000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from a tanker and arrested a suspect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Mouchko Police on Thursday recovered 8000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from a tanker and arrested a suspect.

According to SSP City, a team of Mouchko Police Station, acting on a tip off, intercepted a tanker (TKA-155) and during its checking recovered 8000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested a suspect identified as Musafir, son of Abdarullah.

The Customs authorities have been informed, the SSP said.