8,000 more cops to be promoted in coming days: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday said that more than 8,000 more promotions were being done in all districts in the coming days.

He was speaking at a ceremony, held for giving awards to the officers and officials of different regions and districts over their best performance at the Central Police Office.

He said that the constabulary was the forefront unit of the police force whose mission was selfless service and protection of the citizens and no effort should be spared in the protection of the country and the nation. He said that a sustainable system has been created for the welfare of the force, as now the welfare and promotions of the soldiers would not be affected by the change of leadership.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the supervisory officers should spend time with the constabulary for grooming and solving their problems. He said that "After martyrs and Ghazis, we are also starting a series of medals and cash awards for the best crime fighters".

Dr. Usman Anwar said that they were commencing residential and other facilities for the heirs of police martyrs before 2017 from the endowment fund.

The IG Punjab said that modern IT projects should be started in other cities on the pattern of Safe City Authority Lahore which would help in crime control and traffic management and monitoring of sensitive places.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that by finalizing more than 26,000 appeals based on punishments and other matters, the way for the promotion of thousands of officers and personnel has been paved.

Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to the supervisory officers of various districts and units, including SP CRO Lahore Ayesha Butt, while 381 officers and personnel from the rank of constable to inspector were given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation worth more than four million rupees.

Officers and officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and DG Khan regions were among the recipients of awards.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the event.