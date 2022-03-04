UrduPoint.com

'8,000 More Rural Revenue Centres To Be Set Up' : Babar Hayat Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:37 PM

'8,000 more rural revenue centres to be set up' : Babar Hayat Tarar

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 5,000 rural revenue centres have been set up across the province while another 8,000 centres would be set up in the next six weeks

Presiding over a meeting on revenue affairs, here on Friday, he said that these center have been established for public convenience.

Presiding over a meeting on revenue affairs, here on Friday, he said that these center have been established for public convenience.

SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar said that state land worth Rs.476.43 billion has also been retrieved across the province in various operations by the Revenue department.

He added that institutional reforms were introduced in the Board of Revenue (BoR) to ensure transparency and prompt service delivery to the people at their doorstep.

He said that through Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry various revenue related services are being provided to the people, adding that so far 168,316 applications were received in these Kutchehries and among them 163,953 applications have been disposed of. He said rectification of record, and fard, domicile certificates are also being issued in the Awami Khidmat Kutchehry.

