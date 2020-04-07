UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8,000 Pakistani Students Stranded In Kyrgyzstan Appeal To Govt For Repatriation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:04 PM

8,000 Pakistani students stranded in Kyrgyzstan appeal to govt for repatriation

More than 8,000 Pakistani students, studying in various universities of Kyrgyzstan, are stranded in that country after the outbreak of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 8,000 Pakistani students, studying in various universities of Kyrgyzstan, are stranded in that country after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The students, through various messages and videos posted on the social media, have appealed to the Government of Pakistan to bring them back to their motherland as they are confronted with a lot of problems, including financial and medical, following the lockdown of the country in the wake of coronavirus.

They said they could not go outside from their flats to draw money from the banks,which had been closed. They were now short of money to buy even edible items and to pay their apartments rents, they added.

The students, in their messages, said there was also shortage of medicines and masks at the medical stores. They were living in a constant fear as in case of emergency they would not be able to get medical treatment there.

The students have appealed to the Government of Pakistan to arrange special flights to repatriate them to the motherland.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the Federal Government was taking necessary steps to ensure the repatriation of Pakistani citizens stranded in other countries.

The foreign minister, during a sudden visit of the Crisis Management Cell, was briefed on the performance of various sectors of the cell.

Qureshi reviewed complaints received and expressed satisfaction over the Cell's performance. He reiterated the importance of national unity to overcome the challenges arouse due to the pandemic.

Last week, the foreign minister maintained that bringing back Pakistanis stranded at airports across the globe was a top priority.

He added that the foreign ministry had established the Crisis Management Cell on an immediate basis, which was in constant contact with Pakistani embassies all over the world and had complete statistics of overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Social Media Visit Buy Kyrgyzstan Money All From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

6 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

Russia denies bribing FIFA officials to host 2018 ..

2 minutes ago

Trump's mostly invisible press secretary Stephanie ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Qadir tributed for sacrificing his life ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.