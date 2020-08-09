UrduPoint.com
8000 Saplings Planted Near Chitral Airport, Says DC Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

8000 saplings planted near Chitral Airport, says DC Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the country, the monsoon season tree planting campaign under the Prime Minister Imran Khan Tiger Force Trees Planting Day started all across Chitral with 8000 sapling planted near the Chitral Airport, in Chitral.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Naveed Ahmad stated this in his address as a special guest in a ceremony organized in connection with the Trees Planting Day. District Police Officer, Acting Commandant of Chitral Scouts, Major Riaz of Pak Army, Wildlife Department of Chitral and Divisional Forest Officers of Chitral Gol National Park, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Sharif were present on the occasion.

First, DC Chitral distributed masks to the Tiger Force. The guests then planted trees. Divisional Forest Officer Shaukat Fayyaz told local journalists that today's event was organized on Tiger Plantation Day, which would create awareness among the younger generation about the importance of plants.

In addition, he said, they have planted 30,000 saplings in four more places. He said that in the 10 billion Plantation Campaign, we would plant 1.9 million saplings through the forest department and provide 2.2 million saplings to the people free of cost so that people can earn income through forests as well as fruits.

"With the help of our people, we are planting trees under the Billion Tree project and more than 40% of the plants in Chitral are successful," he added.

Later, DC Commissioner Naveed Ahmad planted a tree wherein a large number of people participated in this tree planting campaign.

