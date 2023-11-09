Open Menu

80,000 Illegal Immigrants Sent Back To Afghanistan From Balochistan: Achakzai

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

80,000 illegal immigrants sent back to Afghanistan from Balochistan: Achakzai

Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that with 80,000 illegal Afghan immigrants sent back to Afghanistan from Balochistan so far, the process of deportation would be accelerated in coming days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Balochistan's Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that with 80,000 illegal Afghan immigrants sent back to Afghanistan from Balochistan so far, the process of deportation would be accelerated in coming days.

Talking to the media at the Karachi Press Club, Jan Achakzai said the terrorists were using the Afghan soil to target "our security forces and that is why we have decided to send illegal immigrants to their home countries".

He said all the six terrorists killed in the Zhob last week, were Afghan nationals. With the new government set-up taking charge in Afghanistan two years ago, the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan had increased.

Minister Achakzai said it was the decision of a sovereign state to repatriate all illegal immigrants, 92 percent of them were Afghan nationals, to their home countries.

To a question, he said the provincial government had got blocked some 100,000 fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in two districts. Action would be taken against the officials found responsible for the issuance of fake CNICs to the illegal immigrants, he added.

Similarly, he said, some 20,000 fake CNICs had reportedly been blocked in Sindh.

He thanked the National Database Registration Authority in helping the Balochistan government tracing the illegal immigrants and blocking their CNICs.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was fully collaborating the provincial in tracing out the whereabouts of the illegal immigrants.

Jan Achakzai said operation against terrorists would be continue till the elimination of last one from the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Information Minister Zhob Federal Investigation Agency Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Haripur, Kohat chambers pledge to boost cooperatio ..

Haripur, Kohat chambers pledge to boost cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Special Convocation of IUB on Nov 11

Special Convocation of IUB on Nov 11

2 minutes ago
 SE Highways visits site of two-way road

SE Highways visits site of two-way road

2 minutes ago
 DC vows to improve DHQ hospital's treatment, sanit ..

DC vows to improve DHQ hospital's treatment, sanitation facilities

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh women teams all set for final ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh women teams all set for final ODI on Friday

2 minutes ago
 PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through uni ..

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through unified ‘Friday Sermons’

33 minutes ago
SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeco ..

SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste proje ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan more talented squad than their place on I ..

Pakistan more talented squad than their place on ICC CWC table: Sir Vivian Richa ..

37 minutes ago
 CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vis ..

CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vision for nation building

37 minutes ago
 Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI pre ..

Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI president

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of ..

Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

42 minutes ago
 Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan