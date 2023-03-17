80,000 metric ton wheat procurement target set for Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Friday said a target of 80,000 metric ton procurement of wheat had been set during the current year.

He was chairing a meeting regarding procurement of wheat in the division at his office.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts, including Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, besides senior officers of the food department and agriculture department were also present.

The commissioner was briefed that 14 procurement centers had been set up, including Sargodha,Sillanwali, Sahiwal, Bhulwal, Kot Momin and Shahpur.