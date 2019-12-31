80,000 people provided rescue services in 2019 in Multan

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, provided services to more than 80,000 people and 43,000 patients in 2019 in the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, provided services to more than 80,000 people and 43,000 patients in 2019 in the division.

Official sources informed APP by sharing numerical data on Tuesday that the PES took prompt action over 77,308 calls received in the entire year.

Overall 26,057 traffic accidents, 932 fire incidents, 632 cases related to crime emergencies, 38 drowning emergencies, five lightning incidents, 43,299 medical emergencies including cardiac arrest, respiratory and gynecologic problems were reported to the rescue service.

Over 34,149 patients were helped out. Amongst them, 1,927 patients succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to hospitals. About 45,000 people were given 'first aid and fire safety' training.