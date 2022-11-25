80,000 plants to be planted in a single day to set a record

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan has said that a record will be set by planting 80,000 plants in a single day in Bahawalpur.

He was addressing a meeting held at the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under his chair. CEO of District education Authority Muhammad Shahbaz, Director PHA Muhammad Abid Yasin, Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Kashif Ejaz, and officers of other departments were present on this occasion.

The Additional Commissioner said that efforts are being made to make this region green and beautiful.

He said that special attention is being paid to the promotion of urban forests.

Plants are being planted in educational institutions, government offices, and hospitals.

Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan said that the promotion of urban forestry will reduce the temperature and the quality of the air index will also be improved. During the tree plantation campaign, government officers and staff should plant more trees. He said that plantation is the best source of climate change. We should promote plantations in all educational institutions by creating public awareness. Abdullah Tanseer of Pak Sar Zameen will help in planting 80,000 trees.