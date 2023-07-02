(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency of the General Presidency of the Prophet's Mosque has significantly increased its field operations to cater to pilgrims who have arrived in Madinah after completing their Hajj rituals in Makkah.

According to the agency, the Suqya Administration is concentrating on serving visitors of the Prophet's Mosque. As part of these efforts, over 80,000 bottles of Zamzam water are being distributed among visitors and worshippers at the holy sites, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Additionally, more than 15,000 containers for Zamzam water have been installed to facilitate its distribution.

Furthermore, the Suqya Administration is actively involved in preparing drinking fountains within the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque, it stated.

The Agency of the General Presidency of the Prophet's Mosque diligently monitors all the services provided to visitors to ensure their utmost comfort and well-being, aligning with the aspirations of the Kingdom's leadership.