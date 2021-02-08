UrduPoint.com
800,000 Children Vaccinated For Typhoid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

800,000 children vaccinated for typhoid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 800,000 children, between 9 months to 15 years of age, were administered anti-typhoid injection under a two week long drive launched in 123 union councils of the district, Dr Faiza Kanwal Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority said on Monday.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, he said, 800,000 children have so far been administered typhoid vaccine while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children would be achieved till February 15.

During the campaign, he said, vaccination was also being administered to children of 9 months to 15 years of age at educational institutions besides who were present at home.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the disease from the society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target can be achieved," he added.

The CEO said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.

