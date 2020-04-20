UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

800,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Available In Country: Chairman NDMA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

800,000 coronavirus testing kits available in country: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Sunday said at the present, around 800,000 coronavirus testing kits were available in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no shortage of testing kits in the country as the COVID-19 testing capacity had also gone upto 65,000 tests per day.

The chairman said the government had increased the number of labs conducting coronavirus tests across the country upto 50 while 18 more laboratories would be functional by the end of this month within every division or district that would enhance the testing capacity.

He said the NDMA was making arrangements to provide medical equipment to the provinces to successfully fight against the coronavirus, adding the NDMA procured 850,000 testing kits since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Muhammad Afzal said the country could need another 2000 to 3000 ventilators till May 25 owing to growing cases of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Shortage May Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

2 hours ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

2 hours ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

2 hours ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.