800,000 fine imposes on 144 violators over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district administration, during an ongoing crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, registered four cases and inspected 983 locations in the past 24 hours. Fine of Rs 800,000 was also imposed on 144 violations during the move.

Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza, assistant commissioners have been actively monitoring the situation in the field. AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected various tandoors to review the prices of bread and naan, imposing fines on two tandoor owners for failing to prominently display the official price list.

The DC emphasized that administrative officers are working diligently to stabilize the prices of essential food items and ensure strict adherence to the approved rates. He reiterated that stringent actions are being taken against those involved in profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration, with fines levied on businesses that do not prominently display official rate lists. He added that efforts are ongoing to provide relief to citizens at the grassroots level, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.