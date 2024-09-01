Open Menu

800,000 Fine Imposes On 144 Violators Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

800,000 fine imposes on 144 violators over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district administration, during an ongoing crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, registered four cases and inspected 983 locations in the past 24 hours. Fine of Rs 800,000 was also imposed on 144 violations during the move.

Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza, assistant commissioners have been actively monitoring the situation in the field. AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected various tandoors to review the prices of bread and naan, imposing fines on two tandoor owners for failing to prominently display the official price list.

The DC emphasized that administrative officers are working diligently to stabilize the prices of essential food items and ensure strict adherence to the approved rates. He reiterated that stringent actions are being taken against those involved in profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration, with fines levied on businesses that do not prominently display official rate lists. He added that efforts are ongoing to provide relief to citizens at the grassroots level, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Fine Price

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

18 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

18 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

21 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

21 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

22 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan