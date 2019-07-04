UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

800,000 Saplings To Be Planted Across The Division In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

800,000 saplings to be planted across the division in Faisalabad

The divisional forest department set up a target of planting 800,000 saplings during spring season across Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) The divisional forest department set up a target of planting 800,000 saplings during spring season across Faisalabad division.

Official sources said on Thursday that as many as 300,000 saplings will be planted in forests land while 300,000 would be in private land.

The remaining saplings will be planted in various government departments including Agriculture, Health, FDA, PHA, Schools, Colleges, and Universities in the division.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

26 minutes ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

34 minutes ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

13 minutes ago

New EU chief makes first trip to Brussels

13 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

36 minutes ago

Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.