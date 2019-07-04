800,000 saplings to be planted across the division in Faisalabad

The divisional forest department set up a target of planting 800,000 saplings during spring season across Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) The divisional forest department set up a target of planting 800,000 saplings during spring season across Faisalabad division.

Official sources said on Thursday that as many as 300,000 saplings will be planted in forests land while 300,000 would be in private land.

The remaining saplings will be planted in various government departments including Agriculture, Health, FDA, PHA, Schools, Colleges, and Universities in the division.