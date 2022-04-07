80,000MT wheat procurement target set for Sargodha

District Food Controller Muhammad Khalid said on Thursday that Sargodha district had set a target of 80,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat procurement this year for which 13 procurement centres had been set up

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :District food Controller Muhammad Khalid said on Thursday that Sargodha district had set a target of 80,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat procurement this year for which 13 procurement centres had been set up.

Talking to APP here, he said that targets had been given to all procurement centers, including 8,500 metric tonnes to Asiyawala centre, 9000MT for Sargodha centre-2, 4,000MT to Sobhaga centre, 8100MT Farooka, Bhera centre 3,000MT, 3,800MT Phularwan, 6,000MT Shahpur, Sillanwali procurement centre 14,000MT, Shahnikdar 8,500 metric tonnes, Hilalpur 4,500MT, Kotmomin 3,500MT, 4,100MT Sial Mor and wheat procurement target for Miani centre was set at 3,000 metric tonnes.

The official said that duties of Food Department staff had been assigned on all wheat procurement centres and all arrangements had been made in that regard.

He added that at present the Food Department had 56,703 polypropylene (PP) bags and 49,214 jute bags for transportation of the commodity while this year the support price had been fixed at Rs 2,200 per maund.

Gurdawari condition had been abolished for the farmers and all kinds of facilities had been ensured at all purchase centres, he added.