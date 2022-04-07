UrduPoint.com

80,000MT Wheat Procurement Target Set For Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 06:15 PM

80,000MT wheat procurement target set for Sargodha

District Food Controller Muhammad Khalid said on Thursday that Sargodha district had set a target of 80,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat procurement this year for which 13 procurement centres had been set up

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :District food Controller Muhammad Khalid said on Thursday that Sargodha district had set a target of 80,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat procurement this year for which 13 procurement centres had been set up.

Talking to APP here, he said that targets had been given to all procurement centers, including 8,500 metric tonnes to Asiyawala centre, 9000MT for Sargodha centre-2, 4,000MT to Sobhaga centre, 8100MT Farooka, Bhera centre 3,000MT, 3,800MT Phularwan, 6,000MT Shahpur, Sillanwali procurement centre 14,000MT, Shahnikdar 8,500 metric tonnes, Hilalpur 4,500MT, Kotmomin 3,500MT, 4,100MT Sial Mor and wheat procurement target for Miani centre was set at 3,000 metric tonnes.

The official said that duties of Food Department staff had been assigned on all wheat procurement centres and all arrangements had been made in that regard.

He added that at present the Food Department had 56,703 polypropylene (PP) bags and 49,214 jute bags for transportation of the commodity while this year the support price had been fixed at Rs 2,200 per maund.

Gurdawari condition had been abolished for the farmers and all kinds of facilities had been ensured at all purchase centres, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha Price Shahpur Sillanwali All Wheat

Recent Stories

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade ..

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees approved

18 seconds ago
 Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China O ..

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects - Chinese ..

19 seconds ago
 Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Mosco ..

Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Moscow-Kiev Talks in Hungary

21 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - P ..

Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - Polish Prime Minister

22 seconds ago
 Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

26 seconds ago
 Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.