800g Of High Quality Weed Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has claimed to have recovered 800 grams of high quality drug 'Weed' and arrested a drug peddler here on Sunday.

According to a Spokesman for the department, on the instructions of Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla the narcotics department was carrying out an operation against drug peddlers.

A narcotics control team on a tip-off carried out a successful raid and recovered 800 grams of high quality weed worth of million rupees from a house near old vegetable market.

During the operation, one accused named Naveed son of Ghulam Qadir was arrested, the Spokesman claimed.

A case number 04/25 had also been registered against the accused in Narcotics Police Station East.

