800kg betel nuts seized, two arrested in Karachi

Over 800 kilograms betel nuts were confiscated and two suspects arrested by Surjani Town police, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 800 kilograms betel nuts were confiscated and two suspects arrested by Surjani Town police, here on Monday.

SSP West Shoukat Ali Khattain said that SDPO Surjani Saffdar Shah and SHO Surjani Iftekar Qureshi jointly supervised the action at Northen bypass and recovered over 800 kilograms betel nuts during the search of a trailer-truck and arrested Musharraf and Ehsanullah.

The seized betel nuts were handed over to Customs authorities,besides imponding the truck, the SSP West added.