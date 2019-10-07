UrduPoint.com
800kg Betel Nuts Seized, Two Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:56 PM

Over 800 kilograms betel nuts were confiscated and two suspects arrested by Surjani Town police, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 800 kilograms betel nuts were confiscated and two suspects arrested by Surjani Town police, here on Monday.

SSP West Shoukat Ali Khattain said that SDPO Surjani Saffdar Shah and SHO Surjani Iftekar Qureshi jointly supervised the action at Northen bypass and recovered over 800 kilograms betel nuts during the search of a trailer-truck and arrested Musharraf and Ehsanullah.

The seized betel nuts were handed over to Customs authorities,besides imponding the truck, the SSP West added.

