801 Afghans reached Pakistan on online visa

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The arrival of citizens of Afghanistan having valid online visa continued on Torkhum border as 801 Afghans arrived to Pakistan.

The arrival of Afghan citizens continued on the second day through Torkhum border in Khyber district after allowing their entry on online and sticker visa to Pakistan.

As result 801 Afghans arrived on online visa to Pakistan, border officials sources said.

According to border officials, Afghan citizens having online and sticker Visa are allowed to enter Pakistan.