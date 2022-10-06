80,106 t stock of fertilizer present in division: Director Agri

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain said that so far 80,106 metric tonnes stock of fertilizer was present in four districts of the division.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that a warehouse was being set up to store imported fertilizer.

He highlighted that a total 643 fertilizer dealers got registered with the department.He said e-login were issued to 576 out of whom 272 dealers were using A-stock system.So far 16048 metric tonnes fertilizer had been distributed among farmers, he added.

Shahid Hussain said that 62,000 metric tonnes fertilizer would be required for Rabi crop for which arrangement was being made.

He said that price magistrates inspected 947 dealer's shops and imposed fine Rs 33,300 for overcharging while six FIRs were registered against dealers and smugglers of fertilizers.

He said that stern action was being taken against hoarders and smugglers of fertilizers across the division, he added.