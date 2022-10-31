HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the first phase of the pre-entry test for admission to bachelor degree programmes in which 8,026 students participated, including 1,393 female students.

SU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the entry test held at the main campus Jamshoro and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

The pre-entry test started at 10;00 am and lasted for 90 minutes, the spokesman said.

SU Registrar Dr Gulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Admissions Ayaz Keerio, Dr Arfana Mallah and others visited centres and inspected pre-entry test.

As many as 7,360 boys and 1,600 girls were registered to appear in the first phase of the test for which separate arrangements were made for male and female students.

The candidates from 14 districts of Sindh, including Karachi, Qamber Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Dadu, Larkana, Nowshehru Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and other provinces were among the students participating in the first phase of the pre-entry test.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that 8026 candidates have appeared in the entry test in the first phase.

Prof Kalhoro said that participation of thousands of students in the entrance test was proof that University of Sindh is an excellent higher education institution.