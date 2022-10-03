UrduPoint.com

80,300 Balochistan's Students Registered For MDCAT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 09:33 PM

President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Professor Dr. Naushad Shaikh on Monday said that 80,300 students from Balochistan have been registered online for admission in the medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT).

In a meeting with Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli regarding the MDCAT examination, President PMC, Professor Dr. Naushad Shaikh said that the Balochistan government should determine the MDCAT exam according to its policy.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements for MDCAT going to be held in November. The president apprised that the PMC Council had decided to hold MDCAT exam by provinces through public universities.

The president said that according to the syllabus of PMC, the paper would be prepared with the consultation of the educational system of the provinces.

He said that a complete office of the Pakistan Medical Commission would be built in Balochistan and asked the provincial government to help PMC in land allocation.

The president said that the PMC would compensate for the loss of students' time in other provinces.

He thanked the Chief Secretary and said that the test would be held at the scheduled time with the support of the Balochistan government.

Pakistan Medical Commission Member Professor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Pro Vice-Chancellor Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta Professor Dr. Farida Kakar, Principal Bolan Medical College Professor Dr. Zahir Khan Mandukhel, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Qazi and other officials were also present at the meeting.

