80,300 cusecs Inflows of Jhelum river into Mangla dam

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 24 (APP):80, 300 cusecs inflows of Jhelum river water emerged highest, recorded on Monday during the ongoing season so far into Mangla dam reservoir.

The water level in Mangla dam was 1216.95 feet, with live storage of 5.468 MAF against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet on Monday, according to the official sources.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir's levels and the barrages in the country was, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 370900 cusecs and Outflows 294200 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 82000 cusecs and Outflows 82000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 408800 cusecs and Outflow 408800, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 80300 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 108600 cusecs and Outflows 94800 cusecs, Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 296000 cusecs and Outflows 288500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 349000 cusecs and Outflows 352900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 374500 cusecs and Outflows 362500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 194900 cusecs and Outflows 167800 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 160100 cusecs and Outflows 129500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 62800 cusecs and Outflows 33800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 107300 cusecs and Outflow 96800 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 49200 cusecs and Outflows 39900 cusecs.

The current situation of Reservoirs (Level and Storage) were, Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1528.74 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.618 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1216.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.468 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.024 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 AM on Monday.