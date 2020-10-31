807 new coronavirus cases reported; 11 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 12,121 as 807 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eleven corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 100 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 21,688 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 7,521 in Sindh, 6,631 in Punjab, 2,755 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,902 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 187 in Balochistan, 371 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 315 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 314,066 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 332,993 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,082, Balochistan 15,896, GB 4,248, ICT 19,818, KP 39,458, Punjab 104,016 and Sindh 145,475.

About 6,806 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,625 Sindh among five of them died in hospital on Friday, 2,357 in Punjab three of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,276 in KP, 217 in ICT where two of them died in hospital on Friday, 149 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 90 in AJK among one of them died in hospital on Friday.

A total of 4,431,225 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 838 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.