809 Display Centres Set Up To Check Voter Lists

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 809 display centres have been set up in the region to facilitate citizens to check their particulars regarding voter lists as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given January 24 as last date for citizens to get corrected the voter lists at nearby display centre.

District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi II, Malik Saleem Akhter Khan informed APP that 284 centers in Rawalpindi, 226 in Chakwal, 134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum have been setup across the region so that voters may check their particulars and ensure that their votes have been registered against their permanent or current addresses as mentioned at their computerized national identity cards.

For registration of a vote or transferring an already registered one to other area, he said the voter concerned may fill up Form-15 and submit it at the display centres for the purpose.

"Every person can locate his/her center by sending CNIC through a message on 8300," he added.

