809 People Arrested, 18 FIRs Registered Over Violent Protests: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :As many as 809 people have been arrested on terrorism charges for violence during protests on May 9 across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Sunday.

According to a police report, a total of 18 FIRs of terrorism related against violent protests were also registered in the province under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It said among the 809 people arrested, five were nabbed in Peshawar region, four in Kohat region and three in Mardan region on terrorism charges. Besides 267 in Peshawar, 216 in Mardan, 114 people have been arrested in Kohat on other charges, the report added.

It also clarified that despite being nominated in the FIRs, no MPAs or MNAs were arrested so far.

