80pc Of Chest Lipomas Harmless: BINO Director
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Director of the Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (BINO) Dr Iftikhar Aalam stated on Wednesday that 80 per cent of chest lipomas are non-cancerous and pose no serious health risks.
Speaking to the media, he addressed common misconceptions, sttaing that while many people fear lipomas, not all are linked to cancer. He reiterated that, according to medical science, the majority of chest lipomas have no association with malignancy.
Dr. Aalam explained that a lipid profile test, conducted at medical laboratories, helps assess cholesterol levels, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), low-density lipoprotein (LDL), and very-low-density lipoprotein (VLDL).
He also noted that lipomas are formed due to fatty deposits in the body and are not necessarily cancerous.
However, he advised women to seek medical evaluation if they experience chest pain, as early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment. He also highlighted BINO’s commitment to providing free medical treatment to a large number of cancer patients.
