80pc RLNG flows restore to power sector: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said that 80 percent RLNG flows have been restored to power sector.

In a twee, the minister said " Zero forced/unannounced load shedding in most areas since 5 pm yesterday i.e. 3rd day of dry docking".