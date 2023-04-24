UrduPoint.com

80pc Rubble Of Torkhum Landslides Removed: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

80pc rubble of Torkhum landslides removed: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber district, Abdul Nasir Khan here on Monday said that the debris clearance operation continued at Torkham where more than 80% of rubble were removed from the site of the landslide.

"It was a humongous slide of around 120 meters destroying 19 trailer trucks with 13 containers and martyring eight drivers and four injured," he said in a statement here Monday.

The DC said all the victims were hailing from Afghanistan.

He said after five days of continuous efforts, rescue and relief operations were completed last night with the recovery of the 8th and last martyr and 19th trailer trucks.

The DC highly lauded the 16 Engineers of 11 Corps Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122 KP, District Administration Khyber, Khyber Rifles Landi Kotal and other Provincial Departments role in the operation.

The catastrophic land sliding incident occurred on April 18, at 2:18 am at Torkham in Khyber district.

