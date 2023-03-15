80pc work on metro command and control system building completed:DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Muhammad Zahid Ikram Wednesday said that 80 percent work on metro command and control system building has been completed.

He expressed these views during a visit to the under-construction building of Metro Command and Control System.

Director Engineering Rana Wasim Khan gave a briefing about the project to DG MDA.

Director Engineering said that the building work was delayed due to the non-release of funds while equipment has been delivered and the installation work will be completed with the release of funds.

DG MDA ordered to complete the finishing work of the command and control system soon after the funds are released.

He ordered officials to start plantation work and plant shady trees around the building.

He also inspected the drawing of the firefighting system and the emergency exit of the building and directed testing ofthe emergency exit and firefighting system must be done on the completion of the building.